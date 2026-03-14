<p>The US forces on Friday destroyed military targets at Iran's Kharg Island, which is the hub for 90 per cent of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>oil exports. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> earlier had said that US has carried out strikes against "every military target" on Iran's Kharg Island export hub.</p><p>"For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social.</p><p>"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."</p><p>After the strikes, markets were looking out for any signs of damage to Kharg's network of pipelines, terminals, and storage tanks. </p><p>Kharg sits 16 miles (26 km) from Iran's coast, about 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in waters deep enough to enable the docking of tankers that are too large to approach the mainland's shallow coastal waters.</p>.US offers bounty of $10 million for information on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.<p>Much of the oil shipped from Iran via Kharg goes to China, the top global crude importer. According to tanker tracker Kpler, Iranian oil accounts for 11.6 per cent of China's seaborne imports so far this year.</p><p>As per Kpler data, Iran has exported 1.7 million bpd crude so far this year, of which 1.55 million bpd was shipped via Kharg.</p><p>In February, Iran had ramped up exports to about 2.17 million bpd. In mid February, it shipped 3.79 million bpd. </p><p>As per another data, Kharg has storage capacity of about 30 million barrels, and as of early March, it held about 18 million barrels of crude. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>