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US attacks Kharg Island: Significance of Iran's oil hub

After the strikes, markets were looking out for any signs of damage to Kharg's network of pipelines, terminals, and storage tanks.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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