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US expects Iran operation to conclude in weeks, not months, says Rubio

Iran ‌may decide to set up ⁠a ⁠tolling system for the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of Hormuz

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