<p>Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> said on Friday the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> expects its operation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to conclude in "weeks, not months" after he met with G7 foreign ministers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>.</p>.Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio, discusses West Asia conflict, energy security.<p>Rubio also said Iran may decide to set up a tolling system for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p>