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US Treasury sanctions Iran's Hormuz strait authority

The authority is a body Iran has set up to manage requests for passage through the Strait ​of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 03:20 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 03:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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