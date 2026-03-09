'We shall not falter': Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi pledges absolute support to new Supreme Leader
'We pledge that, in defense of the rights of the great Iranian nation, the advancement of national interests and security, and the realization of the lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution, we shall not falter for a moment,' Araghchi wrote.
پیام تبریک به مناسبت انتخاب شایسته حضرت آیهالله سید مجتبی حسینی خامنهای بهعنوان سومین رهبر معظم انقلاب اسلامی، همزمان با اولین شب پر برکت قدر... عهد می بندیم برای دفاع از حقوق ملت بزرگ ایران، پیشبرد منافع و امنیت ملی، و تحقق اهداف عالیه انقلاب اسلامی لحظه ای از پا ننشینیم. pic.twitter.com/SPxAYbYieu