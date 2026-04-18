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West Asia conflict: A timeline of India's diplomatic outreach ever since the war began

The Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed the situation on March 1. Several ministers begin working together to address the travel and exam challenges faced by Indians.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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