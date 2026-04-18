<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The conflict is still going on with Donald Trump saying that he may end the ceasefire with Iran unless a long-term deal to end the war is agreed by Wednesday.</p><p>With the affect of the conflict reaching various countries, let us take a look at a timeline of India's diplomatic outreach ever since the war began. </p>.Donald Trump says working with Iran to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz.<p>February 28: Iran seeks India's permission for three of its ships to dock in the region. </p><p>March 1: The Cabinet Committee on Security reviews the situation. Several ministers begin working together to address the travel and exam challenges faced by Indians. </p><p>March 3: India says safety of Indians in the region was its 'utmost priority'; on trade and energy supply chains disruption, it was "firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping". The PM and MEA hold discussions with UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Israel leaders. </p><p>March 4: A US submarine torpedoes Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena, which was on its way to Iran after participating in an India-hosted naval exercise; at least 87 sailors were killed. Another Iranian vessel, IRIS Lavan, docked at Kochi.</p><p>March 9: EAM S Jaishankar makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha; informs that two Indians were killed, and one was missing in an attack on a merchant vessel. </p><p>March 11: India condemns attack on Mayuree Naree, an India-bound commercial vessel. </p><p>March 12: PM Narendra Modi holds a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. </p><p>March 24: Jaishankar meets Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, in New Delhi. </p><p>April 2: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represents India at a meeting convened by the UK Foreign Secretary on the West Asia crisis. Over 60 countries attend it. </p><p>April 8: India welcomes the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, following negations in Islamabad, Pakistan. </p><p>April 15: Modi and US President Donald Trump discuss the situation in West Asia and stress the 'importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure'. </p>