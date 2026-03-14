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White House now begging world, including India, to buy Russian oil: Iran Minister Abbas Araghchi

'The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia,' said Araghchi on Friday in a post on social media platform X.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:13 IST
World newsIranWhite HouseOil

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