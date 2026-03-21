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Why Middle East gas field attacks could send energy prices soaring

Israel has been vocal about its campaign to destroy critical infrastructure, such as electricity and water services, as a way to cripple Iran, both economically and militarily.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 05:31 IST
World newsIranIsraelMiddle East

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