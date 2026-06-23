Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

'Will this country ever be fixed?': Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes for performing without hijab in 2024

A video of the old performance, in which the singer’s hair, arms and shoulders are uncovered, in defiance of Iranian law, went viral on YouTube.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran. (Image for representation)

A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran. (Image for representation)

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 14:48 IST
World newsIranwomenHijabWest Asiawomen's rights

Follow us on :

Follow Us