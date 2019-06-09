Monsoon timings for trains

The monsoon time table will come into effect for the train services operated by Konkan Railway from June 10 and it will be continued till October 31.

Southern Railway (Palakkad Division) public relations officer M K Gopinath said that passengers, who have been issued journey tickets prior to the announcement of the monsoon time table, are requested to check the timings of their train well in advance, as the departure timing of some trains have been revised.

The service of Train Number (No) 12617 Ernakulam Junction-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 13.15 hrs, will leave at 10.50 hrs (Departure time advanced by two hours and 25 minutes from the originating station) and reach Nizamuddin station at 13.15 hrs.

The service of Train No 12620 Mangaluru Central-Lokmanya Tilak Mumbai Matsyagandha Express, leaving Mangaluru Central at 14.25 hrs, will leave Mangaluru Central at 12.50 hrs (Departure time advanced by one hour and 35 minutes from the originating station) and reach Lokmanya Tilak Mumbai terminal at 06.35 hrs.

The service of Train No 70106 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Passenger scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 14.55 hrs, will leave Mangaluru Central at 14.45 hrs (Departure time advanced by 10 minutes from the originating station) and reach the destination at 22.30 hrs (delay by 15 minutes).

The service of Train No 10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Madgaon at 21.30 hrs, will leave Madgaon at 21.00 hrs (Departure timing advanced by 30 minutes from the originating station) and reach Ernakulam at 10.55 hrs the next day.

The service of Train No 22635 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Intercity Express(Daily) scheduled to leave Madgaon at 16.15 hrs will leave Madgaon at 16.00 hrs (Departure timing advanced by 15 minutes from the originating station) and reach Mangaluru Central at 23.00 hrs (Delay by One hour ).

The service of Train No 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction at 13.55 hrs will leave Mangaluru Junction at 16.45 hrs (Departure time delayed by 2 hours and 50 minutes from the originating station) and reach Mumbai CST at 10.33 hrs.

The service of Train No 16524 Karwar-Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Tri-Weekly Express (Via Mysuru), scheduled to leave Karwar at 14.40 hrs, will be leaving Karwar at 14.55 hrs (Departure timings delayed by 15 minutes from originating station) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 08.00 hrs on the next day.

The service of Train No 16514 Karwar-Mangaluru Central-KSR Bengaluru Weekly (four days in a week) Express (via Nelamangala), scheduled to leave Karwar at 14.40 hrs, will be leaving Karwar at 14.55 hrs (Departure timings delayed by 15 minutes from originating station) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 08.00 hrs on the next day.

The service of Train No 56641 Madgaon–Mangaluru Central Passenger, scheduled to leave Madgaon at 13.00 hrs, will be leaving Madgaon at 14.00 hrs (Departure time delayed by one hour from the originating station) and reach Mangaluru Central at 22.00 hrs instead of 21.20 hrs on the same day (Delayed by 40 minutes at the destination station).

There will be a delay of one hour to two-and-a-half hours to trains coming from Konkan side, Gopinath said.