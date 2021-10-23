Mumbai Drug Bust Live: NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan tells HC

Budding actress Ananya Panday - the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday - was grilled for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday meanwhile Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail, has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs. Stay tuned for more updates.