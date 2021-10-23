Mumbai Drug Bust Live: NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan tells HC

Budding actress Ananya Panday - the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday - was grilled for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday meanwhile Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail, has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs. Stay tuned for more updates.
No drug-related chats between Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday: NCB sources
Despite the uproar over Ananya Panday's grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), official sources hinted on Friday that there is apparently no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
Drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday grilled for second day
Budding actress Ananya Panday - the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday - was grilled for the second consecutive day by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday.
NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats to implicate me in drugs case: Aryan Khan to HC
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail, has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.
