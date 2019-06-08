Protest over toddler's killing: Muslim families flee

As a number of saffron organisations took to the streets and held demonstrations to protest the gruesome killing of the two and half-year-old girl at Tappal in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to the reports around a dozen Muslim families have left the area fearing a backlash. The district administration has deployed security personnel in the area to prevent any communal flare up and maintain law and order.

Incidentally, two Muslim youths were allegedly involved in the brutal killing of the toddler. The main accused, identified as Zahid, had given some money to the toddler's father and perpetrated the crime after the latter failed to repay the loan.

Saffron outfits took out processions and held demonstrations in Aligarh, Meerut and some other nearby towns demanding capital punishment to the culprits.

Saffron leader Sadhiv Prachi said that the culprits should be burnt alive on the streets. Another saffron leader Aditya Pandit demanded that the culprits be handed over to the people.

Sources said that the local administration was keeping a close eye on the situation and taking precautionary measures to prevent any communal flare-up.

Students of the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern punishment for the culprits. ''The culprits should be hanged,'' said AMU student Abul Farah.

The administration has also warned that stern action would be taken against anyone found spreading rumours on social media. ''Some anti-social elements are trying to vitiate the communal atmosphere by spreading rumours...we are trying to identify them,'' said a senior police official in Aligarh.