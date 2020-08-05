How India celebrated Ayodhya Ram Temple's historic ceremony
“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya during the historic ceremony. The bhoomi pujan has set the ball rolling for the materialisation of the long-awaited dream of many of building the Ram temple. This is how people across the country celebrated the historic day:
A supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a model of proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya as they celebrate the stone laying ceremony, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Devotees offer prayers and light lamps in Ram Mandir at Wadala, on the day of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
People gather on the rooftops and around to try and have a view of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Artists dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
People from the Hindu and Muslim communities celebrate around a 7-feet tall statue of Lord Ram the foundation stone of a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Pune on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Muslim community perform 'aarti' of Lord Ram as they celebrate the ground breaking ceremony of proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
A man stands near a flag during a live screening of the stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, in New Delhii. Credit: Reuters Photo
Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans and hold cut-out words reading 'Jai Shri Ram' (Glory to Lord Ram) as they celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman along with the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad celebrates the Bhoomi Pujan day for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad celebrate the ground breaking ceremony of proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, during Unlock 3.0, in Vijayawada , Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
People shout slogans during a live screening of the stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
BJP supporter wearing a mask of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates with others before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
BJP activists and supporters apply colours on their faces as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists dance before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at VHP headquarters in New Delhi on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Sadhus celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan day for the construction of Ram Temple, at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Shiv Sena activists dance as they celebrate Bhoomi Pujan day for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in Jammu, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) celebrate beside a statue of Lord Ram the ground breaking ceremony of a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Chennai on August 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
