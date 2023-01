India last week invoked emergency laws to block the airing of India: The Modi Question, a BBC documentary series which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Calling it a “propaganda piece”, the government ordered the blocking of YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the first episode of the two-part film.

But this is not the first time that the Indian government has banned or blocked a film.

Scroll for a list of a few releases that the Indian government has banned, blocked or blocked temporarily.