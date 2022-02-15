News Live: Ukraine makes Feb 16 'unity day' amid feared invasion

The Agra police on Monday booked some members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day, officials said.\r\n\r\nRead more
Bajrang Dal activists booked for harassing couples on Valentine's Day in Agra: Police
The Agra police on Monday booked some members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day, officials said.
Read more
SpaceX engineer Anna Menon to be among crew of new space mission
SpaceX engineer Anna Menon will be among the crew of a unique space mission announced on Monday by US billionaire Jared Isaacman, who had commanded a human spaceflight mission last year.
Read more
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Feb 16, declares day of unity
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion, and would proclaim it a day of Ukrainian national unity instead.
Read more