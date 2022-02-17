News Live: US says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'

Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala on Wednesday announced support to the two persons arrested by the state police for attack on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asadaddin Owaisi.\r\n\r\nRead more
UP minister assures support to Owaisi's attackers
Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala on Wednesday announced support to the two persons arrested by the state police for attack on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asadaddin Owaisi.
Read more
Singapore PM invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to argue how democracy should work during a parliamentary debate
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong invoked India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru while arguing how democracy should work in the city-state during a passionate debate in Parliament.
Read more
US says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'
A US senior administration official on Wednesday told reporters that Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."
Read more