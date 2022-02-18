News Live: US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack
News Live: US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack
updated: Feb 18 2022, 07:02 ist
07:01
US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack
The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.
Did not expect this from Manmohan Singh: Sitharaman on ex-PM's criticism of Modi government
Hitting back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he is more remembered for having brought India to "fragile five" and rampant inflation during his term.
Delhi riots: Court seeks report on Umar Khalid being produced in handcuffs
A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the Prisons DG on a plea seeking a department inquiry into former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to larger conspiracy during Delhi riots, being produced in handcuffs.
