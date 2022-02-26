News Live: Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs in J&K for first time in liquid form, says J&K DGP
News Live: Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs in J&K for first time in liquid form, says J&K DGP
updated: Feb 26 2022, 07:55 ist
Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs in J&K for first time in liquid form, says J&K DGP
Yesterday a Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, ammunition in J&K, for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment. We are analysing it to see what is it, its uses & what harm it could have done: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the post-Union Budget webinar of Health Ministry today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the post-Union Budget webinar of Health Ministry today. The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health.
