News Live: N.Korea missile launch undesirable amid Ukraine crisis, says South

N Korea missile launch undesirable amid Ukraine crisis, South says
North Korea's missile launch on Sunday is "regrettable" and never desirable while the world is trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, South Korea's National Security Council said, urging the neighbouring country to return to talks.
07:51
Australia arrive for first Pakistan tour in 24 years with security tight
Australiaflew into Pakistan Sunday for their first cricket tour in nearly a quarter of a century -- and into a high-security bubble that will envelop them throughout their six-week stay.
Senior batsman Steve Smith posted a picture on Twitter of the 35-strongAustraliatour party inside their charter flight's cabin after it touched down in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad. Local officials confirmed their arrival.
New Zealand strike back as South Africa stumble to 42-3
New Zealand snared early wickets to have South Africa 42 for three and leading by 113 at tea on day three of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.
Tim Southee removed Sarel Erwee and Dean Elgar, with Matt Henry claiming Aidan Markram.
At the end of the session, Rassie van der Dussen was on seven with Temba Bavuma yet to score.
South Africa held a 71-run first innings lead after earlier bowling out New Zealand for 293. (AFP)
New Zealand vs South Africa second Test cricket scoreboard
Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings in the second Test against South Africa on day three at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday:
South Africa 1st innings 364 (S. Erwee 108, A. Markram 42, D. Elgar 41; Wagner 4-102, Henry 3-90)
New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 5-157)
T. Latham c Verreynne b Rabada 0
W. Young c Verreynne b Rabada 3
D. Conway c Verreynne b Jansen 16
H. Nicholls c Erwee b Jansen 39
D. Mitchell lbw Maharaj 60
T. Blundell b Rabada 6
C. de Grandhomme not out 120
K. Jamieson c Mulder b Jansen 13
T. Southee c Bavuma b Jansen 5
N. Wagner c Jansen b Rabada 21
M. Henry c van der Dussen b Rabada 0
Extras: (lb6, w2, nb2) 10
Total: (all out, 80 overs) 293
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Latham), 2-9 (Young), 3-51 (Conway), 4-83 (Nicholls), 5-91(Blundell), 6-224 (Mitchell), 7-249 (Jamieson), 8-255 (Southee), 9-293 (Wagner), 10-293 (Henry)
Bowling: Rabada 19-3-60-5, Jansen 22-2-98-4 (1nb), Sipamla 16-4-49-0 (2w), Mulder 7-2-34-0 (1nb), Maharaj 16-2-46-1
Toss: South Africa
Series: New Zealand lead 1-0
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney(NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
