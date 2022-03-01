News Live: India reports less than 7,000 new Covid-19 cases

Amid efforts to unite non-BJP parties, KCR leaves for Delhi
Against the backdrop of a recent meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor and ongoing efforts to bring together different parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi.
Nawab Malik moves HC for quashing of ED case, says his arrest illegal
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested last week, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering linked to fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is presently in the custody of the ED till March 3.
The Nationalist Congress Party leader on Monday filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case and also the order passed by a special court remanding him to the ED's custody. He alleged that his arrest was "illegal" and that he was targeted for being a "vocal critic of the misuse of Central agencies".
05:53
Stalin's event sets the tone for cohesion to pin down BJP in 2024 LS polls
Rally around to defeat the BJP and protect the founding principles of the nation was the loud and clear message sent out by leaders, at an event led in Chennai on Monday by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, to like-minded parties across the country.
India reports less than 7,000 Covid-19 cases
Read more
The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest
The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi
Track Russia-Ukraine updates here
Amid efforts to unite non-BJP parties, KCR leaves for Delhi
Against the backdrop of a recent meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor and ongoing efforts to bring together different parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi.
Read more
Nawab Malik moves HC for quashing of ED case, says his arrest illegal
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested last week, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering linked to fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is presently in the custody of the ED till March 3.
The Nationalist Congress Party leader on Monday filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the case and also the order passed by a special court remanding him to the ED's custody. He alleged that his arrest was "illegal" and that he was targeted for being a "vocal critic of the misuse of Central agencies".
Stalin's event sets the tone for cohesion to pin down BJP in 2024 LS polls
Rally around to defeat the BJP and protect the founding principles of the nation was the loud and clear message sent out by leaders, at an event led in Chennai on Monday by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, to like-minded parties across the country.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!