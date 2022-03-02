News Live: Police summons Union Minister Narayan Rane to record statement in Disha Salian death case on March 4

Disha Salian death case | Malvani Police Station has summoned Union Minister Narayan Rane to record a statement on March 4, 11 am, and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane will appear at 11 am on March 3
Biden announces new Covid initiative that gives Americans free pills
USPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for Covid-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.
"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.
The United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country in the world, Biden said, adding Pfizer Inc will offer the US1 million pills in March and more than double that in April.
Court allows CBI to record Anil Deshmukh's statement in prison
A special court here has granted the CBI permission to record statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case against him. Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge R N Rokade on Monday allowed the probe agency to record Deshmukh's statement in Arthur road jail where he is lodged.
Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken
Canara Bank hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 25 basis points
