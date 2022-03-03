News Live: India logs 6,561 new Covid-19 cases, 142 deaths
News Live: India logs 6,561 new Covid-19 cases, 142 deaths
updated: Mar 03 2022, 08:49 ist
Track latest updates from India and around the world here!
08:49
BJP appears able to retain support in current round of state elections: US official
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be able to retain its support in the current round of state elections in India, according to a US State Department official in charge of the region.
"I think we're going to see in the election returns that come out in March, later this month, that the current ruling coalition retains a lot of authority in India," Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, said at a Senate panel hearing in Washington on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his party appear to me as an observer from the outside to retain a lot of support within the country," he said.
08:37
India's Covid-19 cases rose by6,561 on Thursday while 142 deaths were reported.
08:08
UN panel votes to create treaty to fight plastic pollution
A United Nations panel has agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape.
The UN Environment Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday at its meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi for a resolution “to end plastic pollution."
It sets the stage for international negotiations designed to produce a treaty by 2024.
“Today we wrote history. Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic," said Espen Barth Eide, Norway's minister for environment and climate and the assembly's president.
08:04
Bolsonaro proposes Amazon mining over fertilizer shortages
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday proposed lifting a ban on mining in indigenous territories in the Amazon to offset potential fertilizer shortages due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The far-right leader said that mineral extraction in indigenous territories -- something vehemently opposed by those local communities and environmentalists -- was necessary to avoid dependence on imported products.
"With the Russia/Ukraine war we now face the risk of a lack of potassium or that its price rises," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.
05:18
Covid curbs linked to 7,50,000 fewer dengue fever cases in 2020: Study
Covid-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study.
The study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found nearly 7,50,000 fewer cases of dengue than were expected occurred globally in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.
05:17
Amazon plans to file criminal case against Future over store transfers
Amazon.com Inc plans to initiate criminal court proceedings this week against its Indian partner Future Retail for allowing the transfer of assets to a major rival despite a legal prohibition, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 3
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to get 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall for three days beginning Thursday due to a well marked low pressure area in south Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
“The well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow (Thursday),” a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
BJP appears able to retain support in current round of state elections: US official
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be able to retain its support in the current round of state elections in India, according to a US State Department official in charge of the region.
"I think we're going to see in the election returns that come out in March, later this month, that the current ruling coalition retains a lot of authority in India," Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, said at a Senate panel hearing in Washington on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his party appear to me as an observer from the outside to retain a lot of support within the country," he said.
India's Covid-19 cases rose by6,561 on Thursday while 142 deaths were reported.
UN panel votes to create treaty to fight plastic pollution
A United Nations panel has agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape.
The UN Environment Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday at its meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi for a resolution “to end plastic pollution."
It sets the stage for international negotiations designed to produce a treaty by 2024.
“Today we wrote history. Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic," said Espen Barth Eide, Norway's minister for environment and climate and the assembly's president.
Bolsonaro proposes Amazon mining over fertilizer shortages
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday proposed lifting a ban on mining in indigenous territories in the Amazon to offset potential fertilizer shortages due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The far-right leader said that mineral extraction in indigenous territories -- something vehemently opposed by those local communities and environmentalists -- was necessary to avoid dependence on imported products.
"With the Russia/Ukraine war we now face the risk of a lack of potassium or that its price rises," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.
Covid curbs linked to 7,50,000 fewer dengue fever cases in 2020: Study
Covid-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study.
The study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found nearly 7,50,000 fewer cases of dengue than were expected occurred globally in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.
Amazon plans to file criminal case against Future over store transfers
Amazon.com Inc plans to initiate criminal court proceedings this week against its Indian partner Future Retail for allowing the transfer of assets to a major rival despite a legal prohibition, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Read more
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 3
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to get 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall for three days beginning Thursday due to a well marked low pressure area in south Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
“The well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow (Thursday),” a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.