News Live: PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today

  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 08:14 ist
Track latest updates from India and around the world here!
  • 08:14

    Voting begins for 80 Municipal boards in Assam

  • 08:03

    With Delhi dreams, KCR hops on national highway

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been a busy man of late, managing to make news even as the airwaves have been swamped over the war in Ukraine and the Assembly polls in five states.

    Read more

  • 08:03

    PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today

  • 08:03

    Elections to be held today for 80 Municipal boards in Assam

  •  

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!