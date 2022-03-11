News Live: Pakistan Army detects high flying projectile coming into its airspace from India
updated: Mar 11 2022, 08:03 ist
08:03
Jammu and Kashmir | Government organised a two-day International conference themed on “Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for Good Health and Well-being” to aware youth about the importance of Unani Medicine in Kashmir. (10.03) pic.twitter.com/Mcfxi9NLjm
Pakistan Army detects high flying projectile coming into its airspace from India: Army spokesman
The Pakistan Army on Thursday claimed to have detected a high flying projectile coming into its airspace allegedly from India and crashed inside its territory in Punjab province.
"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory…From initial course, it deviated and entered Pakistan territory and fell in Pakistani territory, causing some damage to civilian installations but no loss of life was reported," Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar told the media. (PTI)
Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi
An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.
The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said.
India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy.
Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said. (PTI)
TSRTC begins 'Baby Trolley' services
