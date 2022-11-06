Bypolls Results Live: First round lead of 1352 votes for TRS over BJP in Munugodu

Counting of votes is under way in the bye-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states. Apart from Adampur in Haryana, constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out are Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party's main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP. Track DH for the latest updates!
RJD's Mohan Prasad Gupta leading on Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar with 2713 votes
Counting of Adampur bypolls under way
BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting in Adampur
First round lead of 1352 votes for TRS over BJP in Munugodu
As per initial trends, BJP's Aman Giri leading on Gola Gokrannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with 3877 votes
Munugodu assembly bypoll: Four vote lead for TRS in postal ballot counting. Currently, TRS's vote count is 228 votes while BJP has 224 votes.
Counting of votes for Gopalganj and Mokama by-elections taking place today
I am 100% confident of winning Munugode bypolls, says TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy
Candidates contesting for Andheri East bypolls in Mumbai
Seven candidates are in fray in the polls:
Rutuja Latke - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Bala Venkatesh Nadar (Aapki Apni Party)
Manoj Nayak (Right to Recall Party)
Four Independent candidates - Neena Khedekar, Farhana Sayyed, Milind Kamble and Rajesh Tripathi.
Counting for Munugodu bypoll to take place today
The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.
Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party.
Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.
Counting of votes on seven seats in six states on November 6
Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the bye-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Admapur in Haryana.
Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the bye-election in Bihar's Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray.
Read more