Bypolls Results Live: First round lead of 1352 votes for TRS over BJP in Munugodu

Counting of votes is under way in the bye-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states. Apart from Adampur in Haryana, constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out are Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party's main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP. Track DH for the latest updates!