Indian Political updates: Nationalist muslims never approve of Aurangzeb; they respect only Chhatrapati Shivaji, says Fadnavis
updated: Jun 19 2023, 09:08 ist
09:07
DMK leader TKS Elangovan's views on dismissing Sivaji Krishnamurthy
"That's how our party works, our leader used to say that individuals are not our enemy but their party, ideology & behaviour. Attacking individuals is not right and that's why Sivaji Krishnamurthy was dismissed. The leadership took action immediately": DMK leader TKS Elangovan
09:05
TMC MP Santanu Sen speaks over decision to open ‘Peace Room’ ahead of Bengal panchayat polls
On West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's decision to open ‘Peace Room’ ahead of Bengal panchayat polls, TMC MP Santanu Sen says, "...Out of the 341 blocks in West Bengal, there are barely 3-4 blocks where such incidents occurred...Law & order comes under Election Commission after polls are announced. Neither Governor nor anyone else is above the law...This 'Peace Room' is not required in West Bengal. He can't do this at the time of elections. It seems that gradually, this Governor has started following his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar & has started acting as a spokesperson & representative of BJP."
09:04
Posters put outside AICC Headquarters on Rahul Gandhi's birthday
#WATCH | Posters, extending birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, put up outside AICC Headquarters in Delhi.
Every Lok Sabha constituency in the country wants that PM Modi contests elections from there, says Anurag Thakur
Palghar, Maharahstra | PM Narendra Modi not only contested elections from Banaras but also did unprecedented development of Banaras. Every Lok Sabha constituency in the country wants that PM Modi contests elections from there… It is for PM Modi and BJP party to decide from where he will contest elections in 2024: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 2024 elections
09:01
Dilip Ghosh speaks on Violence during West Bengal nomination filing
Kolkata, WB | Every time there are elections in West Bengal, violence erupts. But there is no attempt to stop the violence because the party in power is doing the violence. Opposition parties and officials are also demanding the arrival of the central force. In these situations, the Governor himself is visiting the violence-affected areas and the victims and their families. People are getting a chance to file a complaint on numbers issued by the Governor. The Bengal Government doesn’t want a free & fair election. Why are they so scared of the Governor? When the government fails, people go to the governor... : BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh on Violence during West Bengal nomination filing
07:56
Focus on doing 'Mickey Mouse kind of interviews', PSUs doing better under PM Modi: BJP hits back at Rahul
The BJP on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his claim that more than two lakh jobs have been "eliminated" from PSUs, asking him to focus on doing "Mickey Mouse kind of interviews" instead of trying to look intelligent by talking about issues which he doesn't understand.
Rajasthan Minister slams Kejriwal over 'Rs 50 crore home renovation'
Congress leader and minister in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal forallegedly spending Rs 50 crore for renovating his official residence, ANI reported on Sunday.
I would not call it the Shinde camp. It is the Shiv Sena established by Balasaheb Thackeray: Manisha Kayande who joined party yesterday
Maharashtra: Well, I would not call it the Shinde camp. It is the Shiv Sena established by Balasaheb Thackeray. It is now officially with CM Eknath Shinde. I was in Shiv Sena yesterday as well. It is not a change for me...It is just a change of leadership. I wanted to do some constructive and organisational work instead of just criticising. This is why I accepted CM Eknath Shinde’s leadership...: Manisha Kayande, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader
07:25
