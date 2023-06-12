India Political Updates: Priyanka in Jabalpur today to address Congress rally

Many parties getting together against Modi, but will fail again: Maharashtra CM Shinde (PTI)
08:43
EAM Jaishankar extends warm greetings to Lavrov and the people
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extends warm greetings to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. "Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar
07:48
Posters welcoming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up in Jabalpur
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Posters welcoming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up in Jabalpur as she will address a rally here today. pic.twitter.com/W6RIW1WEc1
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday visited the house of murdered party worker in Murshidabad
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday visited the house of party worker Fulchand Sheikh in Murshidabad district, who was allegedly murdered in Khargram. pic.twitter.com/VTTH3TxCw3
Jaishankar welcomes G20 delegates in Varanasi
Shinde slams parties getting against Modi
