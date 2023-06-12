India Political Updates: Priyanka in Jabalpur today to address Congress rally

  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 09:49 ist
  • 09:45

    Jaishankar welcomes G20 delegates in Varanasi

  • 09:14

    Shinde slams parties getting against Modi

    Many parties getting together against Modi, but will fail again: Maharashtra CM Shinde (PTI)

  • 08:43

    EAM Jaishankar extends warm greetings to Lavrov and the people

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extends warm greetings to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. "Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar

  • 07:48

    Posters welcoming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up in Jabalpur

  • 07:47

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday visited the house of murdered party worker in Murshidabad