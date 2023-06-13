India Political Updates: TMC, BJP trade barbs over desecration of temple

  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 08:39 ist
  • 08:06

    BJP, Trinamool blame each other for desecration of community’s temple

    Shantanu Thakur, minister of state, Union ministry of ports, shipping & waterways has demanded a CBI probe into the confrontation between the two factions at the spiritual and holy place of the Matuas at Thakurnagar, in West Bengal on Sunday. (DHNS)

  • 08:04

    BJP's Narottam Mishra takes 'election Hindu' jibe at Priyanka after her 'Narmada puja' ahead of polls