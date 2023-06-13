India Political Updates: TMC, BJP trade barbs over desecration of temple
India Political Updates: TMC, BJP trade barbs over desecration of temple
updated: Jun 13 2023, 08:39 ist
Track latest political updates only with DH!
08:06
BJP, Trinamool blame each other for desecration of community’s temple
Shantanu Thakur, minister of state, Union ministry of ports, shipping & waterways has demanded a CBI probe into the confrontation between the two factions at the spiritual and holy place of the Matuas at Thakurnagar, in West Bengal on Sunday. (DHNS)
08:04
BJP's Narottam Mishra takes 'election Hindu' jibe at Priyanka after her 'Narmada puja' ahead of polls
BJP, Trinamool blame each other for desecration of community’s temple
Shantanu Thakur, minister of state, Union ministry of ports, shipping & waterways has demanded a CBI probe into the confrontation between the two factions at the spiritual and holy place of the Matuas at Thakurnagar, in West Bengal on Sunday. (DHNS)
BJP's Narottam Mishra takes 'election Hindu' jibe at Priyanka after her 'Narmada puja' ahead of polls