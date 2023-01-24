India Political Updates: Himachal CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi today
India Political Updates: Himachal CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi today
updated: Jan 24 2023, 09:38 ist
09:37
Himachal CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi today
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, this will be the first meeting between the two as last time Sukhu could not meet him due to Covid.
Sukhu on Monday had called on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India at New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President of India after becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh," said the Chief Minister's office.
08:41
Modi govt has failed to fulfil promises made to people: Sachin Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of not fulfilling the promises it had made to people in the run-up to its election.
He said the Congress will make people aware about the government's failures by visiting villages and hamlets.
Referring to the party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan', the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the campaign would be carried out in about 10 lakh booths.
08:39
BJP will form three-fourth majority govt in 2023 Rajasthan polls: Nadda
BJPpresident JP Nadda has said the party will form a three-fourth majority government in Rajasthan in the assembly elections to be held later this year.
Addressing the party's Rajasthan state working committee meeting here on Monday, Nadda said, "BJPis the only national party and all other parties have remained family parties. The Congress has been identified as a family party. Regional parties have also become family parties."
