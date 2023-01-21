India Political Updates: VK Singh says matter of wrestlers' protest against WFI chief a political one; Sindagi JD(S) candidate Shivananda Patil passes away
India Political Updates: VK Singh says matter of wrestlers' protest against WFI chief a political one; Sindagi JD(S) candidate Shivananda Patil passes away
updated: Jan 21 2023, 09:18 ist
Track the latest political updates, only with DH.
09:16
Shivananda Patil, who was announced as the JD(S) candidate for the next assembly elections from Sindagi constituency, passed away due to a heart attack late on Friday night
08:52
It's not only Sachin Pilot who raised questions. Ashok Gehlot's ministers & MLAs keep questioning their Govt: Union Minister GS Shekhawat
Now when the former PCC chief, former Deputy CM and one of the tallest leaders of the party is raising questions on the working of the party, then the chief of the Govt and his leaders should understand the pain of the public: Union Minister GS Shekhawat (20.01.2023) pic.twitter.com/W0pybWLsgV
I would not like to speak on this. My personal opinion is that the matter is more political and other aspects are lesser: MoS Gen (Retd) VK Singh in Jabalpur, on wrestlers' protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
08:05
Our security agencies have established supremacy, no one can ignore India now: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian security agencies have succeeded in establishing their supremacy and no one can ignore the country anymore in any field.
In his address at the inaugural session of a three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Shah said India is now definitely safe, strong and on a good footing under the leadership of Prime MinisterNarendraModi.
08:02
TN bypoll: TMC, AIADMK determined to edge out Cong, BJP keen on upsetting Cong calculation
The grand old party may feel elated over retaining the Erode East Assembly constituency to re-establish its hold but in a charged-up political atmosphere, the Congress may not find the February 27 by-poll a cakewalk. This will be the first bypoll in Tamil Nadu after the DMK-led alliance won the 2021 Assembly polls. Former Congress leader and Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) founder G K Vasan, whose party candidate was a runner-up in the 2021 Assembly election from this constituency, withdrew from the race in support of the AIADMK putting theBJPin a quandary either to support ally AIADMK or go solo.
08:01
BJP, SAD criticise Cong leader Partap Singh Bajwa for ‘farzi’ PM remark
The BJP and the SAD on Friday lambasted senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, alleging that he referred to former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a “farzi” PM which insulted the Sikhs and the people of Punjab.
Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab, during a rally in Pathankot on Thursday had said Congress leaderRahulGandhishould be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“We will make you the prime minister in 2024 and nobody else. Announce this decision here. It should not happen that we make you win and you say, make somebody else (the PM), we will not accept it. Only you will be the PM, we will not make any 'farzi' person (PM),” Bajwa had said.
