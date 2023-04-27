India Political Updates: 'Congress has failed to deliver its promises made to people,' says Rajasthan BJP chief
India Political Updates: 'Congress has failed to deliver its promises made to people,' says Rajasthan BJP chief
updated: Apr 27 2023, 08:03 ist
Track latest political updates from all over India, only with DH!
08:02
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says FIR not being registered against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh despite protests by women wrestlers as he belongs to BJP
07:39
Goa Police withdraw summon issued to Kejriwal in property defacement case
The Goa Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they are withdrawing a summon issued to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he was asked to appear before them on April 27 for alleged defacement of public property during the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.(IANS)
07:36
Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief
RajasthanBJPpresident C P Joshi on Wednesday charged that the Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls and exhorted his party's social media and IT cell to draw a plan to counter the ruling dispensation.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says FIR not being registered against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh despite protests by women wrestlers as he belongs to BJP
Goa Police withdraw summon issued to Kejriwal in property defacement case
The Goa Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they are withdrawing a summon issued to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he was asked to appear before them on April 27 for alleged defacement of public property during the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.(IANS)
Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief
RajasthanBJPpresident C P Joshi on Wednesday charged that the Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls and exhorted his party's social media and IT cell to draw a plan to counter the ruling dispensation.