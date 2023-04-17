India Political Updates: Shettar reaches Congress office in Bengaluru ahead of joining party
India Political Updates: Shettar reaches Congress office in Bengaluru ahead of joining party
updated: Apr 17 2023, 08:52 ist
There will be no demands from Shettar. He will have to agree with the principles and the leadership of the party: DKS
There will be no demands from Jagadish Shettar, we don't offer anything. He (Jagadish Shettar) will have to agree with the principles and the leadership of the party. We want to keep the country united and only Congress can do that: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/UWRUFjul7m
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft case
Third list of BJP candidates for Karnataka polls will be out soon, says Bommai
"We have discussed the third list, shortly it is going to come out. We've sent our recommendations to Parliamentary board & they will take a call...we've not discussed about Jagadish Shettar", says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai after the BJP meeting over the upcoming Karnataka elections, in Bengaluru
"They questioned me for 9.5 hours. I answered all their questions as I already said we have nothing to hide," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after CBI questioning in excise policy case.
Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray & NCP leader Ajit Pawar interact with Doctor in MGM Kamothe Hospital, take stock of the situation 11 people died & more than 20 are undergoing treatment after they suffered heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.
