India Political Updates: Promises made to people haven't been fulfilled, says Pilot
updated: Apr 18 2023, 08:09 ist
Promises made to people haven't been fulfilled, says Pilot
Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, again targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday, stating that the promises made to the public by them have not been fulfilled till date.
Modi-Shah sabotaging democracy, Oppn needs to fight them unitedly, says Congress' Venugopal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sabotaged democracy in the country and there was need for all opposition parties to fight unitedly against this dictatorship, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said here on Monday. Venugopal arrived in the metropolis in the evening and held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for more than half an hour, after which both leaders addressed a press conference.
