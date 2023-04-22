India Political Updates: 'We are all united', says Rajasthan Cong chief on Gehlot-Pilot issue
updated: Apr 22 2023, 09:30 ist
09:23
'I never received a 40% commission,' DKS on BJP allegations
#KarnatakaElection2023 | I never received a 40% commission. Shobha Karandlaje, Madal Virupakshappa, Yatnal, Gulihatti Shekar, KS Eshwarappa and many others made 40% allegations (against me)...Shobha Karandlaje and many others are trying to destroy BS Yediyurappa. The entire… pic.twitter.com/fu7eZmMTQ3
Southern states might lose seats In parliament, says Jairam Ramesh on India becoming most populous
"Indiaovertaking China as the world's most populous country has evoked much comment. But what hasn't is how the pioneering states in family planning-mostly southern-will end up losing seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on Twitter.
India overtaking China as the world's most populous country has evoked much comment. But what hasn't is how the pioneering states in family planning-mostly southern-will end up losing seats in LS & RS. They need assurance that this won't happen. I've raised this issue many times.
A delegation of Odisha BJP led by its president Manmohan Samal has urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to instruct the state government to exhibit 'Raj Dharma' in letter and spirit following the recent communal violence in Sambalpur.
'We are all united': Rajasthan Cong chief on Gehlot-Pilot issue
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Friday downplayed the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying "we are all united".
