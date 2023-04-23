India Political Updates: 'Oppn behind killing of Atiq, he was going to reveal secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh
India Political Updates: 'Oppn behind killing of Atiq, he was going to reveal secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh
updated: Apr 23 2023, 08:16 ist
Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH.
06:05
'Opposition behind killing of Atiq Ahmed, he was going to reveal many secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh
06:04
Union Minister Murugan visits Phek district in Nagaland along India-Myanmar border
Union Minister L Murugan visited Chesezu village in Nagaland's Phek district where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is believed to have camped during the World War II in 1944.
06:03
British MP appreciates Telangana CM KCR for installing Ambedkar statue
Indian-origin British MP Virendra Sharma has praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the installation of a 125 ft-tall statue of B R Ambedkar here and hoped that Rao will join them in the UK soon and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue.
'Opposition behind killing of Atiq Ahmed, he was going to reveal many secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh
Union Minister Murugan visits Phek district in Nagaland along India-Myanmar border
Union Minister L Murugan visited Chesezu village in Nagaland's Phek district where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is believed to have camped during the World War II in 1944.
British MP appreciates Telangana CM KCR for installing Ambedkar statue
Indian-origin British MP Virendra Sharma has praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the installation of a 125 ft-tall statue of B R Ambedkar here and hoped that Rao will join them in the UK soon and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue.