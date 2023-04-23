India Political Updates: 'Oppn behind killing of Atiq, he was going to reveal secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh

  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 08:16 ist
  • 06:05

    'Opposition behind killing of Atiq Ahmed, he was going to reveal many secrets', says UP Minister Dharmpal Singh

  • 06:04

    Union Minister Murugan visits Phek district in Nagaland along India-Myanmar border

    Union Minister L Murugan visited Chesezu village in Nagaland's Phek district where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is believed to have camped during the World War II in 1944.

  • 06:03

    British MP appreciates Telangana CM KCR for installing Ambedkar statue

    Indian-origin British MP Virendra Sharma has praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the installation of a 125 ft-tall statue of B R Ambedkar here and hoped that Rao will join them in the UK soon and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue.