India Political Updates: Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge to campaign in Karnataka today
updated: Apr 25 2023, 08:49 ist
Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge to campaign in Karnataka today
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka today to attend a public meeting, 'Women's Samvaad' and hold a roadshow in Krishnarajanagar. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a press meet in Mangaluru, a public meeting in Sullia and return toMangaluru for the District Congress Workers meeting. (Twitter/INC)
Reasons behind erosion in Trinamool's minority vote bank economic: Suvendu
The main reason behind the erosion in Trinamool Congress' dedicated minority vote bank, as was evident in the recent bypoll to Sagardighi, a minority-dominated conttuency in Murshidabad district, is economic, claimed leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday.
Nitish Kumar's opposition unity moves would not impact BJP, says Sushil Modi
BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meetings with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for opposition unity, saying that they would not affect his party.
Case registered against SP MLA Lucky Yadav and nine others for allegedly holding PWD contractor hostage, beating him and obstructing his work in UP's Jaunpur: Police
