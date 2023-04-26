India Political Updates: Maha Vikas Aghadi will stay intact, says Cong leaders amid speculation over coalition's future
India Political Updates: Maha Vikas Aghadi will stay intact, says Cong leaders amid speculation over coalition's future
updated: Apr 26 2023, 09:36 ist
Track the latest political highlights from India, only with DH.
09:36
Maha Vikas Aghadi will stay intact, says Cong leaders amid speculation over coalition's future
The Congress on Tuesday asserted that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is "strong" and all speculations over its future are "baseless".
The Congress' assertion came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in the state political circles.
Asked if the MVA, comprising the NCP, Congress and theShivSena(UBT), will contest the 2024 elections together, Pawar had said on Sunday, "There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this has not been discussed yet, so how can I tell you."
07:55
Nirmala, Rajnath and Yogi in Karnataka today to campaign for BJP
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in various parts of the state, in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections.
07:53
Union minister Jitendra Singh on six-day visit to Britain
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday left for a six-day tour of Britain where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart and will also interact with several entrepreneurs.
07:53
Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested the Central government to abolish Rs 500 denomination currency notes as such a move would come in handy during elections to curtail the distribution of money.
Maha Vikas Aghadi will stay intact, says Cong leaders amid speculation over coalition's future
The Congress on Tuesday asserted that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is "strong" and all speculations over its future are "baseless".
The Congress' assertion came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in the state political circles.
Asked if the MVA, comprising the NCP, Congress and theShivSena(UBT), will contest the 2024 elections together, Pawar had said on Sunday, "There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this has not been discussed yet, so how can I tell you."
Nirmala, Rajnath and Yogi in Karnataka today to campaign for BJP
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in various parts of the state, in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections.
Union minister Jitendra Singh on six-day visit to Britain
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday left for a six-day tour of Britain where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart and will also interact with several entrepreneurs.
Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested the Central government to abolish Rs 500 denomination currency notes as such a move would come in handy during elections to curtail the distribution of money.