India Political Updates: BJP giving higher positions to leaders who abuse Nitish, says Bihar JD(U) chief
updated: Mar 10 2023, 08:23 ist
BJP giving higher positions to leaders who abuse Nitish: Bihar JD(U) chief
Reacting to Y+ category security cover given by the Centre to Upendra Kushwaha, who parted his ways with the JD(U) and formed his new party RLJD, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha claimed that every leader "who is sitting in the lap of BJP and is abusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions".
"Upendra Kushwaha is a part of NDA and he is continuously giving statements against Nitish Kumar. When he joined the JD(U), he was saying that he would make the JD(U) a number one party in the state... Now, the people of Bihar know where he is sitting. He is not faithful to anyone," Umesh Kushwaha said.
Karnataka | BJP MLC Puttanna yesterday resigned as MLC and from the primary membership of the BJP citing "personal reasons" and joined Congress party in the presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, LoP Siddaramaiah & Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. pic.twitter.com/PFA9hUuLFm
