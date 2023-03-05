India Political Updates: BJP leader, journalist booked by TN police for spreading fake news about attack on migrant workers

The manner in which prominent members of the opposition have been targeted lends credence to the allegation that your government is using investigating agencies to target or eliminate the opposition: Oppn parties in joint letter
"Since 2014, there has been a marked rise in the number of raids conducted, cases lodged against and arrest of the opposition leaders. Be it Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Shri Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Shri Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Shri Nawab Malik, Shri Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Shri Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), central agencies have often sparked suspicion that they were working as extended wings of the ruling dispensation at the Centre. In many such cases, the timings of the cases lodged or arrests made have coincided with elections making it abundantly clear that they were politically motivated."
10:37
BRS, AAP, NCP, NC, RJD, Sena (Thackeray), SP write joint letter on Sisodia's arrest
"The blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition appears to suggest that we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy." the parties write
07:41
Uddhav Thackeray has been dismissed by his own MLAs: BJP minister
MaharashtraRural Development Minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said that Uddhav Thackeray has been in effect dismissed by his own MLAs. The BJP leader was speaking to reporters here. “Some 40 MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena rebelled against him, and now the party's name and symbol is with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Mahajan said. "Time has come to state that he (Uddhav) has been dismissed from the party by his own MLAs,” he said. The 40 `rebel' MLAs in the Shinde camp had not left the Shiv Sena but the others (who were loyal to Thackeray) drifted away, the minister further said.
07:39
AAP protests against arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI
Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers on Saturday protested against the arrest of senior party leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.
The protest erupted before Sisodia was to be produced at the Rouse Avenue court here, a few metres away from the AAP’s office.
