India Political Updates Live: Democracy under threat; Centre's 'divide and rule' policy matter of concern, says Soren
updated: Apr 04 2023, 10:50 ist
10:14
Ajit Pawar differs from fellow MVA members when it comes to PM Modi's degrees
Pawar, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, has said that Modi had won in 2014 not because of his degrees, but because of his charisma.
10:11
BJP puts posters outside its Delhi office attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
This comes after Kejriwal's repeated insistence on making PM Modi's educational qualifications public.
#WATCH | BJP puts posters outside its Delhi office attacking Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who has been raising questions pertaining to PM Modi's degree. pic.twitter.com/NmVFPyacQC
Democracy under threat; Centre's 'divide and rule' policy matter of concern: Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that democracy in the country is under threat, and hit out at the Centre over its alleged "divide and rule" policy.
He alleged both democracy and economy were at the verge of collapse due to the Centre's wrong policies.
09:52
Top Oppn leaders make strong pitch for caste census at DMK conference, call for unity to take on BJP
Top Opposition leaders, including chief ministers of three states, on Monday strongly pitched for a caste census at a DMK-convened conference on social justice which also saw fervent calls for forging unity to take on the BJP, setting aside egos, in the run-up to the 2024 general election.
The conference was seen by many as a show of strength by the Opposition with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joining in to raise their voice against oppression of backward classes.
09:51
Conviction of corrupt higher during UPA: Sibal after PM's remarks at CBI event
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the CBI that no corrupt person should be spared, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday claimed that the conviction of the corrupt was higher during the UPA rule and asked who is "protecting" those indulging in graft.
Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi on Monday said there is today no dearth of political will to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation.
