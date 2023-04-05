India Political Updates: Show big heart, apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks, Gadkari tells Rahul
India Political Updates: Show big heart, apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks, Gadkari tells Rahul
updated: Apr 05 2023, 09:20 ist
Centre preparing ED, IT raids targeting Congress leaders: Surjewala
Congress National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that a large number of the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Officials are expected to arrive Bengaluru soon and were preparing to conduct raids targeting Congress candidates in Karnataka.
Show big heart, apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Gadkari tells Rahul
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.
