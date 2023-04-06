India Political Updates: 'BJP gets inspiration from lord Hanuman', PM on party Foundation Day

  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 10:24 ist
  • 10:22

    Congress's Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman and VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

  • 10:00

    PM Modi addresses BJP workers and leaders on the party's 44th Foundation Day

  • 09:34

    J P Nadda hoists the BJP flag at party headquarters on its 44th Foundation Day

  • 07:18

    Nitish Kumar has shared power with BJP most of the time, says Owaisi

    In wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without taking his name, on Wednesday terming Asaduddin Owaisi for being an "agent of the BJP", the AIMIM chief shot back, noting that the JD-U chief had shared the power with the BJP most of the time.

    "You stayed with the BJP most of the time and ate 'malai' (cream) and are declaring me as an agent of the BJP. If you have guts, reply to my questions and go with your nephew (Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to the riot-affected areas and compensate the victims," Owaisi said while interacting with media persons.

  • 07:17

    PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

    "Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.

    At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.