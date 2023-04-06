India Political Updates: 'BJP gets inspiration from lord Hanuman', PM on party Foundation Day
updated: Apr 06 2023, 10:24 ist
Here is my statement on the continued detention of retired Indian Navy personnel in Qatar a country with which Modani has a special relationship. Why has this relationship not helped the ex-servicemen so far? pic.twitter.com/JTtvnT3x8V
Nitish Kumar has shared power with BJP most of the time, says Owaisi
In wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without taking his name, on Wednesday terming Asaduddin Owaisi for being an "agent of the BJP", the AIMIM chief shot back, noting that the JD-U chief had shared the power with the BJP most of the time.
"You stayed with the BJP most of the time and ate 'malai' (cream) and are declaring me as an agent of the BJP. If you have guts, reply to my questions and go with your nephew (Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to the riot-affected areas and compensate the victims," Owaisi said while interacting with media persons.
PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.
At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.
