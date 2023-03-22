India Political Updates: Telangana SIT summons Bandi Sanjay over paper leak
India Political Updates: Telangana SIT summons Bandi Sanjay over paper leak
updated: Mar 22 2023, 08:53 ist
'Don't take even 1% risk': Congress believes Kolar contest could be tricky for Siddaramaiah
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah told a large group of supporters on Tuesday that the Congress high command had asked him not to take even ‘1% risk’ while choosing a constituency to contest the elections.
Scores of people from Kolar thronged Siddaramaiah’s residence here demanding that he contest from Kolar, a constituency that is seen as “risky” for the Congress leader.
100 FIRs filed, 6 arrested over anti-Modi posters in Delhi
Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while sixpeople were arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across city,Special CP Deependra Pathak toldANI.
Posters didn't have details of the printing press.
FIR has been filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act.
TSPSC paper leak: Telangana SIT summons state BJP chief
The Telangana government's Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak, on Tuesday summoned state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar to appear before it on March 24 and submit evidence in support of the allegations he made.
This came a day after a similar summon was issued to Congress state chief A. Revanth Reddy. The Congress leader has been asked to appear on March 23.
Congress launches poster of ‘Young India ke Bol’ programme
The Congress on Tuesday launched the poster of the ‘Young India ke Bol’ programme, through which the youth wing of the grand old party will select its spokespersons for the district, state and national levels.
‘Young India Ke Bol’ West Bengal in-charge Shams Shahnawaz said the programme will provide a political platform to the youths of the country, and they would be able to present their ideas in a democratic manner.