Indian Political Updates: Will discuss 224 seats under guidance of JP Nadda, says Bommai ahead of BJP CEC meet in Delhi

  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 11:14 ist
  • 10:55

    Karnataka CM Bommai speaks ahead of BJP CEC meeting in Delhi

    Today an important meeting is to be held under the guidance of JP Nadda. During this meeting, discussion over 224 seats will be done and tomorrow (meeting of) Parliamentary board will be held, saysKarnataka CM Basavraj Bommai speaks ahead of the meeting

  • 10:32

    Pawar's opinion on Adani won't affect Oppn unity: Sanjay Raut

    Sharad Pawar said that the opposition is demanding JPC but nothing will come out of it as the chairman of JPC will be from BJP... TMC, NCP have their own opinion about Adani but it will not affect opposition unity: Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's Adani remark

  • 10:14

    Price rise, unemployment more important issues than Adani, Pawar surprises Opposition

    Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

  • 10:08

    Pawar changes mind about JPC, says SC monitered panel better way to find truth

    My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out truth, saysNCP chief Sharad Pawar on Adani issue

  • 07:38

    My relationship with DK Shivakumar is cordial: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

  • 07:36

    Painful when some try to tarnish India's image: Dhankhar