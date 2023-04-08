Indian Political Updates: Will discuss 224 seats under guidance of JP Nadda, says Bommai ahead of BJP CEC meet in Delhi
updated: Apr 08 2023, 11:14 ist
10:55
Karnataka CM Bommai speaks ahead of BJP CEC meeting in Delhi
Today an important meeting is to be held under the guidance of JP Nadda. During this meeting, discussion over 224 seats will be done and tomorrow (meeting of) Parliamentary board will be held, saysKarnataka CM Basavraj Bommai speaks ahead of the meeting
#WATCH | Delhi: Today an important meeting is to be held under the guidance of JP Nadda. During this meeting, discussion over 224 seats will be done and tomorrow (meeting of) Parliamentary board will be held: Karnataka CM B Bommai pic.twitter.com/VnA9AmLEMV
Pawar's opinion on Adani won't affect Oppn unity: Sanjay Raut
Sharad Pawar said that the opposition is demanding JPC but nothing will come out of it as the chairman of JPC will be from BJP... TMC, NCP have their own opinion about Adani but it will not affect opposition unity: Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's Adani remark
10:14
Price rise, unemployment more important issues than Adani, Pawar surprises Opposition
Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
#WATCH | Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/FnJreX77mm
Pawar changes mind about JPC, says SC monitered panel better way to find truth
My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out truth, saysNCP chief Sharad Pawar on Adani issue
My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out truth: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Adani issue pic.twitter.com/woFya3Dv6u
