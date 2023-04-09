Indian Political Updates: BN Chandrappa appointed Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 10:28 ist
  • 09:34

    BN Chandrappa appointed Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

    BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect, reports ANI

  • 07:22

    Maharashtra Opposition slams CM Shinde for politicising Ayodhya temple visit

  • 07:20

    Tripura CM accused Mamata Banerjee of 'not giving democratic space to political opponents' in Bengal