Indian Political Updates: BN Chandrappa appointed Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
updated: Apr 09 2023, 10:28 ist
09:34
BN Chandrappa appointed Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect, reports ANI
07:22
Maharashtra Opposition slams CM Shinde for politicising Ayodhya temple visit
07:20
Tripura CM accused Mamata Banerjee of 'not giving democratic space to political opponents' in Bengal
Tripura CM Manik Saha accuses Mamata Banerjee govt in Bengal of not giving democratic space to political opponents, says BJP will come to power in state to usher in peaceful, transparent, development-oriented regime
