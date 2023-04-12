India Political Updates: Supporters of Karnataka BJP MLAs Yadawad, Benake protest over ticket being denied to them

Rahul Gandhi faces another defamation case; to appear in Patna court today
Rahul Gandhi lost his parliamentary seat last month after he was found guilty of defamation by a lower court in the western state of Gujarat for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. Purnesh Modi, the lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, saidGandhiinsulted the prime minister and other people with that surname through his comment, and that the lower court judgement was just and proper.
Two more defamation cases have been filed elsewhere against Rahul Gandhifor the same comment and he is due to appear in court in one of them in the eastern city of Patna onApril12.
Reuters
Nitish govt 'cheating' job aspirants: Sushil Modi on teachers' recruitment
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government "is cheating job aspirants who are waiting to get recruited as teachers in government schools in the state for the last 4 years".
Raising questions on the Nitish government's nod to the recruitment of new teachers, the BiharBJPleader on Tuesday said: "When the state government has not allocated adequate funds in the state budget, then how will it give salaries to new teachers?"
IANS
Supporters of K'taka BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad protest over ticket being denied to him
