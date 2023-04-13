India Political Updates: Ex-CM Shettar's name missing from BJP's second list for Karnataka polls
India Political Updates: Ex-CM Shettar's name missing from BJP's second list for Karnataka polls
updated: Apr 13 2023, 08:21 ist
Track political updates from across India, only with DH!
08:20
Police use mild force to disperse BJP workers during 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Alwar
Police resorted to use of mild force to disperse protesting BJP leaders and workers as they tried to jump over barricades near the collectorate here during a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally of the party, officials said.
The BJP is trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan where Assembly elections are due later this year with its statewide 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies.
BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma alleged that the police assaulted him with sticks during the protest. The legislator, along with Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders, sat on a dharna demanding action against the erring policemen.
07:29
I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign: Karnataka Minister on ticket being denied to him
Karnataka | My honesty was my setback. Lobbying was not my hobby. I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign." Party (BJP) can take care of the new candidate: Angara S, Karnataka Minister on ticket being denied to him (12/04)#KarnatakaElections2023pic.twitter.com/DtrMbkc4J5
Savarkar's grandson files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi
Late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's grandson on Wednesday approached a court in Maharashtra with a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leaderRahulGandhiaccusing him of making false allegations against Savarkar during his address in London.
The grandson, Satyaki Savarkar, said his lawyers have moved the city court with a complaint under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
"Since the concerned court officer was absent today, they asked us to come again on Saturday to get the number of the case. We have not received the case number yet and we will receive it on Saturday," Satyaki Savarkar told PTI.
07:22
K'taka: BJP names 212 candidates so far, no call on Jagadish Shettar, his traditional seat yet
With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, theBJPhas so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.
The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who metBJPpresident J P Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate from the seat yet.
Police use mild force to disperse BJP workers during 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Alwar
Police resorted to use of mild force to disperse protesting BJP leaders and workers as they tried to jump over barricades near the collectorate here during a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally of the party, officials said.
The BJP is trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan where Assembly elections are due later this year with its statewide 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies.
BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma alleged that the police assaulted him with sticks during the protest. The legislator, along with Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders, sat on a dharna demanding action against the erring policemen.
I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign: Karnataka Minister on ticket being denied to him
Savarkar's grandson files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi
Late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's grandson on Wednesday approached a court in Maharashtra with a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leaderRahulGandhiaccusing him of making false allegations against Savarkar during his address in London.
The grandson, Satyaki Savarkar, said his lawyers have moved the city court with a complaint under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
"Since the concerned court officer was absent today, they asked us to come again on Saturday to get the number of the case. We have not received the case number yet and we will receive it on Saturday," Satyaki Savarkar told PTI.
K'taka: BJP names 212 candidates so far, no call on Jagadish Shettar, his traditional seat yet
With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, theBJPhas so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.
The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who metBJPpresident J P Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate from the seat yet.
PTI