India Political Updates: 6 AAP corporators from Surat joined BJP in presence of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
updated: Apr 15 2023, 08:02 ist
07:17
Poor man like me could have successful, long career because of Congress: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday said it was because of his party that a person like him with a humble background could have a long political career and become an MLA and MP.
06:59
6 AAP corporators from Surat joined BJP in presence of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
07:03
With Modi at helm, BJP ready to experiment in Karnataka: Shah
“When we have a very popular leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP should not hesitate to experiment in Karnataka as part of its election strategy, including the distribution of tickets. If we are not doing this now, then we will never be able to groom the youngsters,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.
