India Political Updates: BRS workers gather outside KCR's house as K Kavitha will appear before ED today

PM pitches for 'proactive' approach, use of technology in dealing with disasters to minimize damage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for a "proactive rather than reactive" approach and the use of future technologies in handling natural disasters to minimize damage.
Inaugurating the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) here, the prime minister said, "We cannot stop natural disasters but we can come up with systems to minimize damage from them."
"All regional parties are now being converted to dynastic parties... they are no more for regional aspirations. They are there only for their daughters and sons," BJP president J P Nadda said.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams ED searches at Yadav family premises, says Modi govt trying to kill democracy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar and other locations, including premises of Yadav's family and other RJD leaders, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land for jobs 'scam' case.
