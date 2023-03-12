India Political Updates: Pragya Thakur rubbishes Rahul for not attending Parliament session & saying he is not getting opportunity to speak in House sitting abroad
updated: Mar 12 2023, 08:07 ist
Here are today's political highlights from India.
Rahul should not be given a chance in politics & should be thrown out of the country, says Pragya Thakur
While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics & should be thrown out of the country, saysBJP's Pragya Thakur, in Bhopal.
AAP launches month-long membership drive
Aam Aadmi Party has launched amonth-long membership drive in Haryana. The party plans to enrol 10 lakh new members in the state.
PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate B'luru-Mysore expressway today
PM Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today, where he will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway to the nation. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Hosapete railway station which has been designed to be in line with the Hampi monuments.
