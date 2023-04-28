India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Bellary, Kharge in Bengaluru
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Bellary, Kharge in Bengaluru
updated: Apr 28 2023, 08:49 ist
BJP calls for a 12-hour bandh in districts of North Bengal to protest girl's death
The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in districts of North Bengal today to protest against the "atrocities on the tribal community" in the backdrop of a girl's death at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district last week.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Bellary, Kharge in Bengaluru
Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhiwill attend a public meeting in Jevargi, a Mahila Samvad event in Koppal, and hold a roadshow in Bellary. Party President Mallikarjun Khargewill attend a public meeting and a roadshow in Basavangudi, Bengaluru. (Twitter/INCIndia).
Kharge made 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi to please his political masters: Dharmendra Pradhan
TheBJPon Thursday targeted the Gandhi family after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a row by likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, saying he must have done it to "please" his political masters.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is theBJP's in-charge for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, told PTI that theBJPnever expected a senior and experienced leader like Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, to make such "unparliamentary and undesirable" comments.
Pradhan noted that Modi has always given the Congress leader a lot of respect personally as well as publicly.
Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls
A total of 73 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.
Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9.
